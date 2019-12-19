Bruins' John Moore: Ruled out Thursday
Moore is under the weather and will miss Thursday's clash with the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Since returning from a shoulder injury, Moore registered one goal, one assist and 11 shots while averaging just 14:47 of ice time in six games. The blueliner's absence will allow Connor Clifton to slot back into the lineup alongside Matt Grzelcyk.
