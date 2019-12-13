Moore potted his first goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning.

The goal gave Moore something to be happy about after he took two tripping penalties -- the second of which led to Steven Stamkos scoring Tampa Bay's first goal of the game. Head coach Bruce Cassidy sat Moore for the second half of the second period after the costly penalty, but he got back in the regular rotation in the third. Given the benching, it's likely Connor Clifton will draw in for Moore in Saturday's game against the Panthers.