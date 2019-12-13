Bruins' John Moore: Scores first of the season
Moore potted his first goal of the season in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning.
The goal gave Moore something to be happy about after he took two tripping penalties -- the second of which led to Steven Stamkos scoring Tampa Bay's first goal of the game. Head coach Bruce Cassidy sat Moore for the second half of the second period after the costly penalty, but he got back in the regular rotation in the third. Given the benching, it's likely Connor Clifton will draw in for Moore in Saturday's game against the Panthers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.