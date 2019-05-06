Bruins' John Moore: Set to miss Game 6
Moore (upper body) is slated to miss Game 6 versus Columbus on Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Considering the Moore missed the last five games due to his upper-body issue, it's hard to imagine he will be available any time soon. Connor Clifton figures to continue holding down a spot in the third pairing during Moore's extended absence.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...