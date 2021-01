The Bruins placed Moore (undisclosed) on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 19, PuckPedia reports.

The reason for his placement remain unclear, but Moore will need to be activated off the list in order to re-join the lineup. The 30-year-old has yet to see game action this season, after he had three points in 24 games for the Bruins last year. As long as Moore is sidelined, expect Kevan Miller and Jakub Zboril to occupy the team's third defensive pair.