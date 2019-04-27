Moore (upper body) isn't warming up and thus remains out of the lineup for Saturday's Game 2 against the Blue Jackets, Matt Porter of the Boston Globe reports.

Moore played Games 4-7 against Toronto in the first round after missing the first three games of that series with an upper-body injury, and it's an injury in the same region that's keeping him out early in Round 2. With no points and a minus-4 rating so far this postseason, Moore hasn't made much of an impression when he's been in there.