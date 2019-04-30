Bruins' John Moore: Still sidelined
Moore (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 3 against Columbus, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Moore will miss a third consecutive contest Tuesday and remains without a clear-cut timetable for his return. Once healthy, the 28-year-old American will likely replace Connor Clifton on the Bruins' bottom pairing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...