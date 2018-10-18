Bruins' John Moore: Still without a point
Moore failed to record a point in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss in Calgary.
Moore, 27, joined Boston this offseason, agreeing to a five-year deal worth an average of $2.75 million. So far, he's yet to make a statistical impact in 2018-19, going without a point for a sixth consecutive game Wednesday. Having cracked the 20-point mark just once in his nine-year career, there's little reason to consider Moore when rounding out fantasy lineups.
More News
-
Bruins' John Moore: Joins Boston's blue line corps•
-
Devils' John Moore: Almost achieves iron man status in 2017-18•
-
Devils' John Moore: No points in last 14•
-
Devils' John Moore: Stuck on one point in past 11•
-
Devils' John Moore: Enjoying career-best season so far•
-
Devils' John Moore: Gearing up for 400th career contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...