Moore failed to record a point in Wednesday's 5-2 road loss in Calgary.

Moore, 27, joined Boston this offseason, agreeing to a five-year deal worth an average of $2.75 million. So far, he's yet to make a statistical impact in 2018-19, going without a point for a sixth consecutive game Wednesday. Having cracked the 20-point mark just once in his nine-year career, there's little reason to consider Moore when rounding out fantasy lineups.