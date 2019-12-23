Play

Moore (illness) will be in the lineup against the Capitals on Monday.

Moore will be back in action following a two-game stint on the shelf due to his illness. The blueliner has struggled to get on the ice this year, as he has been limited to just six appearances. Given the amount of time the 28-year-old has missed, he will likely be hard pressed to reach the 20-point mark.

More News
Our Latest Stories