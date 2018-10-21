Moore recorded an assist and two shots while logging 20:53 of ice time during Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The assist gives Moore his first point in eight games with the Bruins. The 27-year-old's role is likely to increase with Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Torrey Krug (Ankle) and Kevan Miller (hand) all on the injured list, but he lacks the consistency and power-play time to be given much thought outside of deeper leagues and daily formats even with the short-term boost to his value due to the aforementioned injuries.