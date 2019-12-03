Bruins' John Moore: Targeting Thursday return
Moore (shoulder) could make his 2019-20 debut against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.
Moore logged one game with AHL Providence on a conditioning assignment, in which he recorded one assist and a plus-2 rating. If the blueliner does get into the lineup for Thursday's clash, it would likely come at the expense of Connor Clifton. Given Moore missed the first two months of the season, his ceiling is likely in the 10-15 point range.
