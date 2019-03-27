Moore suffered an upper-body injury Monday against the Lightning, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.

Moore's status for Wednesday's game against the Rangers is unclear, but fortunately for the Bruins, Torey Krug (concussion) may be ready to return to action. Meanwhile, Matt Grzelcyk (arm) and Kevan Miller (upper body) could be back this weekend. Moore has recorded four goals and 13 points in 61 games to date, numbers that keep him off the fantasy radar in most formats.