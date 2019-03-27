Bruins' John Moore: Upper-body issue
Moore suffered an upper-body injury Monday against the Lightning, Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site reports.
Moore's status for Wednesday's game against the Rangers is unclear, but fortunately for the Bruins, Torey Krug (concussion) may be ready to return to action. Meanwhile, Matt Grzelcyk (arm) and Kevan Miller (upper body) could be back this weekend. Moore has recorded four goals and 13 points in 61 games to date, numbers that keep him off the fantasy radar in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...