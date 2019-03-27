Moore is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The Bruins' blue line takes yet another injury hit, but fortunately for the team Torey Krug (concussion) is expected back Wednesday against the Rangers and both Matt Grzelcyk (arm) and Kevan Miller (upper body) are targeting returns this weekend. With four goals and 13 points in 61 games to date, Moore's fantasy output has been modest this season, but his wheels are an asset in the team's transition game.