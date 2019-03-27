Bruins' John Moore: Week-to-week
Moore is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.
The Bruins' blue line takes yet another injury hit, but fortunately for the team Torey Krug (concussion) is expected back Wednesday against the Rangers and both Matt Grzelcyk (arm) and Kevan Miller (upper body) are targeting returns this weekend. With four goals and 13 points in 61 games to date, Moore's fantasy output has been modest this season, but his wheels are an asset in the team's transition game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...