Bruins' John Moore: Will play Thursday
Moore (shoulder) will make his 2019-20 debut against Chicago on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Moore has been sidelined all season since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, but will get his first taste of NHL action since the Stanley Cup Finals. With the 28-year-old healthy, Connor Clifton will be relegated to a spot in the press box. Last year, Moore notched four goals and nine helpers in 61 games and will be hard pressed to reach the 20-point mark this year.
