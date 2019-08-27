Moore, who is bouncing back from shoulder surgery, won't be ready for the start of the coming season, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

There's not a concrete timetable for Moore's return, but if the Bruins aren't able to ink restricted free agents Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo soon, the team's blue line depth will be lacking once training camp opens, given that Kevan Miller (knee) is also a candidate to miss some camp action. Moore, who logged four goals and 13 points in 61 games last season, is an outstanding skater, but as long as he sees limited power-play duty for the Bruins, his fantasy upside is limited.