Myrenberg, along with Michael DiPietro, was traded from the Canucks to the Bruins on Thursday in exchange for Jack Studnicka.

Myrenberg was a fifth-round pick of the Canucks in 2021, but he has yet to sign his entry-level contract. He'll now join the Bruins' prospect pool. The Swede has three points in nine games with Mora IK in the second-tier Allsvenskan in his native country.