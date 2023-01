Koppanen was called up from AHL Providence on Wednesday.

Koppanen's promotion could see him make his NHL debut against the Kraken on Thursday after he traded places with Chris Wagner, who was shipped down in a corresponding move. The 24-year-old Koppanen is off to a strong start to his season in the minors with five goals and 14 assists in 34 contests. If the winger does debut versus Seattle, it figures to be in a bottom-six role where he will get minimal minutes.