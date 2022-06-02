Koppanen signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston on Thursday.

Koppanen was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft but has yet to get into an NHL game for the club, instead spending this previous season playing exclusively in the minors with AHL Providence, for which he registered 11 goals and 19 helpers in 62 outings. The 24-year-old center could be in line to make his NHL debut during the 2022-23 campaign but figures to be a long-shot for a full-time spot on the 23-man roster.