Koppanen has signed a one-year deal with the Bruins for the 2021-22 season, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Koppanen's two-way deal with the team carries an NHL cap hit of $750,000. The 2016 fifth-rounder logged three goals and six points in 21 games with AHL Providence this past season and profiles as a depth forward for the Bruins' organization.