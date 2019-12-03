Bruins' Joona Koppanen: Working his way up
Koppanen has eight points in 14 games with AHL Providence.
After starting the season in the ECHL, Koppanen has found his scoring ways in the AHL. The Bruins are happy to see this turn since Koppanen only turned out four points over his 55 games with the team over the past two seasons. He has a long way to go before he earns an NHL call-up, but at only 21, he has plenty of time to develop.
