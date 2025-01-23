Korpisalo appeared in relief and stopped five of six shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to New Jersey.

Korpisalo entered the ice in the third period after Jeremy Swayman allowed four goals on 29 shots faced before being pulled. Korpisalo has made two appearances in a row, as he also started in the 6-3 win over the Sharks on Monday. Still, he should remain in a backup role, thus limiting his fantasy upside considerably for the foreseeable future.