Korpisalo will defend the visiting crease in Columbus on Friday, per Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Korpisalo spent the first eight years of his NHL career with the Blue Jackets. He is 7-3-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 12 appearances with the Bruins this season. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.31 goals per game in 2024-25.