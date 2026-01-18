Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Collects win over Blackhawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korpisalo stopped 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Korpisalo allowed two goals in the first period, but he shut the door after that to earn his third straight win. He's allowed just three goals on 80 shots in during the winning streak. For the season, the Finnish netminder is up to 9-8-0 with a 3.13 GAA and an .895 save percentage over 18 appearances. Korpisalo is getting a decent share of playing time for a backup, but Jeremy Swayman remains Boston's main man in the crease and will likely start Tuesday in Dallas.
