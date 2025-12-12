Korpisalo stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Korpisalo picked up his second win in a row with this effort, though the Bruins' offense was the leading factor in their success. The 31-year-old netminder has allowed at least three goals in four of his last six outings. He's at a 6-6-0 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. Jeremy Swayman is likely to get the nod Sunday in Minnesota to close out the Bruins' road trip.