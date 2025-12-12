Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Collects win over Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korpisalo stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.
Korpisalo picked up his second win in a row with this effort, though the Bruins' offense was the leading factor in their success. The 31-year-old netminder has allowed at least three goals in four of his last six outings. He's at a 6-6-0 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 13 appearances this season. Jeremy Swayman is likely to get the nod Sunday in Minnesota to close out the Bruins' road trip.
More News
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Outstanding against St. Louis•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting Thursday•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Perfect in relief Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Struggles Friday•
-
Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Tending twine Friday•