Korpisalo made 24 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The Bruins took a 3-2 lead into the third period, but Will Borgen deflected a shot off Andrew Peeke's back past the netminder in the third, and then Matthew Robertson slipped the puck through Korpisalo's five-hole with just over a minute left in OT. Korpisalo remains without a regulation loss in January, going 4-0-1 in six outings with a 1.89 GAA and .931 save percentage as he pushes his way into a timeshare with Jeremy Swayman in the Boston crease.