Korpisalo will protect the home against Pittsburgh on Sunday, Joe McDonald of NHL.com reports.

Korpisalo will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman played in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Rangers. The 31-year-old Korpisalo has a 7-8-0 record with a 3.42 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 16 appearances this campaign. Pittsburgh ranks 11th in the league with 3.23 goals per game this season.