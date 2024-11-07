Korpisalo will start in the home crease for Thursday's game against Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Korpisalo recorded a 20-save shutout during his most recent start, which came on the road Saturday against Philadelphia, and he'll attempt to stay hot at home Thursday. Over five outings this year, he's logged a 2-2-0 record, 2.70 GAA and .894 save percentage.