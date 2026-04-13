Korpisalo stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Korpisalo bounced back from losing back-to-back games in overtime to the Flyers and Hurricanes, and he recorded his first win since March 31, when he stopped 13 of 16 shots in a 6-3 victory over the Stars. Despite the 1-0-2 record in his last three outings, Korpisalo is ending the season on a strong note after posting a 1.93 GAA and .940 save percentage in those three contests. It remains to be seen whether Korpisalo or Jeremy Swayman will get the start in the regular-season finale against the Devils on Tuesday.