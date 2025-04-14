Korpisalo saved 23 of 24 shots on net in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Korpisalo tended a perfect game at even strength and allowed just one goal during a Pittsburgh power play. Overall, the 30-year-old netminder is up to an 11-10-3 record with a 2.90 GAA and a .893 save percentage across 27 appearances this season. With the win, Korpisalo ended a six-game losing streak which has built up since March 1. While he has struggled at times this season, Boston's backup netminder has maintained a solid GAA throughout his time in net this season. Korpisalo hasn't appeared in back-to-back games since early January, meaning Korpisalo's 2024-25 campaign has likely come to a close with one game left on the Bruins schedule.