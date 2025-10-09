Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Expected to start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korpisalo is set to start at home against Chicago on Thursday, per Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.
Korpisalo is getting his first start of the campaign after Jeremy Swayman turned aside 35 of 36 shots en route to a 3-1 win over Washington on Wednesday. Swagman is expected to get the bulk of the workload in net for the Bruins this year, which will likely leave Korpisalo with 20-30 opportunities to play between the pipes.
