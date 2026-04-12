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Korpisalo will defend the road net against Columbus on Sunday, according to Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

Korpisalo will get the second half of Boston's back-to-back after Jeremy Swayman played in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old Korpisalo has a 13-9-6 record this campaign with one shutout, a 3.19 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 30 appearances. Columbus ranks 17th in the league with 3.04 goals per game this season.

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