Korpisalo will patrol the home crease versus Vegas on Thursday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Korpisalo has won his last three starts, giving up three goals on 80 shots in victories over Calgary, Pittsburgh and Chicago. He is 9-8-0 with a 3.09 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 19 outings this season. The Golden Knights are sixth in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.33 goals per game.