Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Korpisalo will patrol the home crease against Buffalo on Monday, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Korpisalo will make his first start since stopping 20 shots in a 3-2 loss to Carolina on March 6. He has a 10-7-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 22 appearances this season. Buffalo ranks 12th in the league with 3.12 goals per game in 2024-25.

More News