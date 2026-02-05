Korpisalo turned aside 22 shots in regulation and overtime and two of four shootout attempts in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Florida.

A tough second period that saw the Panthers score three special-teams goals on 10 shots, two power-play tallies and one shortie, kept Korpisalo from winning the game before it headed into OT, and he then got beaten by Anton Lundell and former Bruin Brad Marchand in the shootout. Korpisalo hasn't taken a regulation loss since Dec. 27, going 4-0-2 over his last seven outings with a 2.20 GAA and .918 save percentage, and he'll take that momentum with him to Milan as he represents Team Finland at the Olympics.