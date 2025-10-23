Korpisalo was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and will defend the home crease versus Anaheim on Thursday. per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

Korpisalo has struggled in the early going, posting a 1-2-0 record with a 3.35 GAA and an .865 save percentage in three starts. Korpisalo will face the Ducks, who are tied for 10th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.17 goals per game.