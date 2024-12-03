Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Detroit.

Korpisalo has won his last two outings, stopping 43 of 46 shots and earning his second shutout of 2024-25. He has a 5-2-1 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .907 save percentage through nine appearances this season. Detroit ranks 25th in the league with 2.63 goals per game this campaign.