Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Gets starting nod Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korpisalo will be between the pipes on the road versus the Panthers on Wednesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Korpisalo is likely getting the nod thanks to his last-minute inclusion in the Finnish roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The 31-year-old backstop was on the bench for the Bruins' last three contests. In his 21 appearances this year, Korpisalo is sporting a 10-8-1 record and 3.12 GAA, including one shutout.
