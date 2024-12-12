Korpisalo will patrol the crease on the road against Seattle on Thursday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.65 GAA and .930 save percentage. While the 30-year-old netminder has only played in three of the Bruins' last 11 outings, he could play himself into more opportunities if he continues to perform at this level.