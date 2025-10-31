Korpisalo stopped 37 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

The Bruins got out-shot 40-22 on the night, but Korpisalo was up to the challenge as he won his second straight start. The 31-year-old netminder has allowed fewer than three goals only once in his first six outings this season, going 3-3-0 with a 3.49 GAA and .882 save percentage, but Jeremy Swayman's own struggles have kept Korpisalo firmly in the mix in the Boston crease.