Korpisalo turned aside 34 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

The Bruins seemed to have the game under control through two periods and took a 3-1 lead into the third, but Korpisalo gave up tallies to Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri before sweating out the final 10 minutes of regulation just to earn an OT point. The veteran netminder has started three of the last six games as Jeremy Swayman struggles under the weight of his new contract and elevated expectations, and in seven appearances overall Korpisalo has a 3-2-0 record with a 2.71 GAA and .900 save percentage.