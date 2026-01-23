Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Hangs on for win No. 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korpisalo stopped 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Korpisalo had to withstand a furious comeback attempt by Vegas to put the win in the books. Korpisalo's won all four of his starts in January, improving his record on the season to 10-8-0, and for the month he's posted a dazzling 1.42 GAA and .948 save percentage.
