Korpisalo stopped 30 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period, but Korpisalo had to withstand a furious comeback attempt by Vegas to put the win in the books. Korpisalo's won all four of his starts in January, improving his record on the season to 10-8-0, and for the month he's posted a dazzling 1.42 GAA and .948 save percentage.