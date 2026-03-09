Bruins' Joonas Korpisalo: Late collapse in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Korpisalo made 34 saves in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins.
The Bruins had built a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, but it slipped away late as Korpisalo was beaten three times on 14 shots in the third period, before Thomas Novak ripped a shot past him just 17 seconds into OT. Korpisalo has given up five goals in back-to-back starts, and over his last five outings he's gone 1-1-3 with a shaky 3.97 GAA and .874 save percentage.
