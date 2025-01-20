Korpisalo stopped 25 of 28 shots in a 6-3 win over San Jose on Monday.

Korpisalo was busy in the second period, facing 14 shots and allowing two goals. Boston scored four unanswered goals in the third period to earn the victory. Korpisalo has posted a record of 8-4-2 with a 2.87 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 15 appearances this season.