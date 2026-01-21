Korpisalo stopped all three shots he faced after replacing Jeremy Swayman early in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

The Bruins were down 6-0 when Korpisalo came off the bench, and he might have been busier in a closer contest. The veteran netminder has been sharp since Christmas, going 3-1-0 in his last five outings with a 1.44 GAA and .948 save percentage, and Swayman's inconsistency is opening the door for Korpisalo to get more work.