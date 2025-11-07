Korpisalo stopped 20 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

The 31-year-old netminder has found some momentum after a sluggish beginning to the season, winning three straight starts while allowing seven goals on 97 shots. On the season, Korpisalo is 4-3-0 through seven outings with a 3.24 GAA and .885 save percentage, but his recent success -- as well as Jeremy Swayman's own inconsistency -- has resulted in a full timeshare in the Boston crease, with each goalie seeing five starts in the last 10 games.