Korpisalo turned aside 14 of 15 shots after replacing Jeremy Swayman to begin the second period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Puck luck went against Boston most of the night, and the goal against Korpisalo was no exception. A shot by Thomas Chabot from the blue line sailed past the the Bruins' net but took a funny bounce off the end boards and came out on the opposite side than what Korpisalo anticipated, giving Drake Batherson a wide-open cage. The veteran goaltender has given up nine goals on 93 shots (.903 save percentage) over four appearances since the beginning of February, and with the Bruins trying to stay in the wild-card picture in the Eastern Conference, Korpisalo might see his workload increase if Swayman's struggles continue.