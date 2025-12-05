Korpisalo stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

The 39 shots Korpisalo faced in this game were the second-most in a single game this season, but he was excellent in limiting the damage to just two goals allowed. This was his first win in almost a month, as his previous win came Nov. 6 against the Senators. In between wins, Korpisalo went 0-3-0 with a 4.13 GAA and an .869 save percentage across four appearances.