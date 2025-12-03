Korpisalo stopped all nine shots he faced after replacing Jeremy Swayman early in the third period of Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Bruins coach Marco Sturm made the switch to try and spark some life into his team, and the move nearly worked -- Korpisalo entered the game with Boston down 5-2. It was an encouraging start to December in a low-pressure spot for the 31-year-old netminder, who lost his final three starts in November while giving up 13 goals on 90 shots (.856 save percentage), but he remains firmly behind Swayman on the depth chart.