Korpisalo stopped 12 of 17 shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

From a statistical perspective, this was Korpisalo's worst game of the season since he posted a .706 save percentage. Concerningly, though, this was the ninth time out of 14 appearances in which he was unable to post a save percentage of at least .900. Given his struggles and his backup role, it's hard to trust Korpisalo in most formats right now.