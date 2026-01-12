Korpisalo stopped all 27 shots he faced Sunday in a 1-0 win over the Penguins.

Korpisalo, who returned to the Bruins' crease after not playing in the 10-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday, was impressive en route to earning a second straight win. The 31-year-old also extended his streak of performances with a save percentage of at least .900 to three, going 2-1-0 with a 1.36 GAA over that span. This was Korpisalo's first shutout of the season, but his fantasy upside will likely remain matchup-based, especially since he's a firm No. 2 option between the pipes behind Jeremy Swayman.