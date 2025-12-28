Korpisalo turned aside 30 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

All three pucks that got past Korpisalo came as a result of traffic in front of him -- he was partially or fully screened on two goals, and the third was tipped home by Peyton Krebs. The Bruins No. 2 netminder is struggling to get into the win column on a consistent basis -- over his last eight outings, dating back to Nov. 13, Korpisalo has gone 2-5-0 with a shaky 3.98 GAA and .880 save percentage.